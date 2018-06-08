UPSC Releases Admit Card For IES/ ISS Exam 2018 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and Indian Economic Services (IES) 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Admit Card For IES/ ISS Exam 2018 Released New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available till July 1, 2018. 'In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2018 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - uscms-upsc@nic.in,' reads the update on the admit card portal.

UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2018: How to Download

Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.



Step two: Click on the e-admit card link in the What's New section.



Step three: A new window will open. Click again on the relevant link provided for downloading admit card.



Step four: First you will find technical instructions related to admit card. Read the instructions carefully and then click on yes.



Step five: Candidates can download the admit card using roll number of registration number



