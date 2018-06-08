UPSC Releases Admit Card For IES/ ISS Exam 2018

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and Indian Economic Services (IES) 2018.

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and Indian Economic Services (IES) 2018. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available till July 1, 2018. 'In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2018 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - uscms-upsc@nic.in,' reads the update on the admit card portal.


UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2018: How to Download


Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the e-admit card link in the What's New section.

Step three: A new window will open. Click again on the relevant link provided for downloading admit card.

Step four: First you will find technical instructions related to admit card. Read the instructions carefully and then click on yes.

Step five: Candidates can download the admit card using roll number of registration number

