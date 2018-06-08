UPSC Releases Admit Card For IES/ ISS Exam 2018

UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2018: How to Download
Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.
Step two: Click on the e-admit card link in the What's New section.
Step three: A new window will open. Click again on the relevant link provided for downloading admit card.
Step four: First you will find technical instructions related to admit card. Read the instructions carefully and then click on yes.
Step five: Candidates can download the admit card using roll number of registration number
