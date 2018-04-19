UPPSC Recruitment: Final Result For Combined Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2015 Announced UPPSC has released the final result for Combined Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2015 conducted for the post of Deputy Jailor.

UPPSC Final Result For Combined Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2015 New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result for Combined Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2015 conducted for the post of Deputy Jailor. The commission had advertised recruitment for 616 posts for general selection and 19 posts for special selection. The posts were advertised on September 3, 2015. The written examination for the posts were conducted on April 24, 2016. A total of 10610 candidates had appeared for the written examination. The personal interview for the selection of candidates was conducted from January 4, 2018 to February 23, 2018.



The commission has released the list of selected candidates on the official website. Candidates who have been selected for the posts will have to submit their original documents within the time prescribed by the commission.



The commission will release the marks scored by selected candidate and details of the cut off marks soon on the official website. The commission will not accept any separate application in this regard.



To access the result, candidates who appeared for the interview can click on the link available on the commission's official website.



