Online Application Process For Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Recruitment Begins

Along with the application form, candidates shall have to deposit Rs 125 as exam and online processing fee (Rs 65 for SC/ ST categories).
UPPSC will conduct written exam (objective type) for selecting candidates. Detailed syllabus is available online.
Comments
Likewise, applications have been invited by Army Public School, Fatehgarh for recruitment to contractual posts of TGT, Counselor and PRT for the session 2018-2019. Applicants can submit their applications till 20 March 2018. Graduates (in the concerned subjects) with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each are eligible to apply. Candidates should be TET/ CTET qualified for TGT and PRT posts.
Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News