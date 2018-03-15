Online Application Process For Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Recruitment Begins For more than 10000 Assistant Teacher posts, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun online application process, last date for which is 16 April 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPPSC Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Teacher Posts: Know How To Apply New Delhi: For more than 10000 Assistant Teacher posts, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun online application process, last date for which is 16 April 2018. The recruitment to the Assistant Teacher (trained graduate grade) will be held for selecting candidates against 10768 vacant posts out of which 5404 vacancies are available in women branch. Candidates with bachelor's degree and in the age group of 21-40 years are eligible to apply for the post. Detailed job notification is available on the website uppsc.up.nic.in.



Along with the application form, candidates shall have to deposit Rs 125 as exam and online processing fee (Rs 65 for SC/ ST categories).



UPPSC will conduct written exam (objective type) for selecting candidates. Detailed syllabus is available online.



Teacher Recruitment At Army Public School, Fatehgarh

Likewise, applications have been invited by Army Public School, Fatehgarh for recruitment to contractual posts of TGT, Counselor and PRT for the session 2018-2019. Applicants can submit their applications till 20 March 2018. Graduates (in the concerned subjects) with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each are eligible to apply. Candidates should be TET/ CTET qualified for TGT and PRT posts.



Click here for more



For more than 10000 Assistant Teacher posts, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun online application process, last date for which is 16 April 2018. The recruitment to the Assistant Teacher (trained graduate grade) will be held for selecting candidates against 10768 vacant posts out of which 5404 vacancies are available in women branch. Candidates with bachelor's degree and in the age group of 21-40 years are eligible to apply for the post. Detailed job notification is available on the website uppsc.up.nic.in.Along with the application form, candidates shall have to deposit Rs 125 as exam and online processing fee (Rs 65 for SC/ ST categories).UPPSC will conduct written exam (objective type) for selecting candidates. Detailed syllabus is available online. Teacher Recruitment At Army Public School, FatehgarhLikewise, applications have been invited by Army Public School, Fatehgarh for recruitment to contractual posts of TGT, Counselor and PRT for the session 2018-2019. Applicants can submit their applications till 20 March 2018. Graduates (in the concerned subjects) with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each are eligible to apply. Candidates should be TET/ CTET qualified for TGT and PRT posts.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News