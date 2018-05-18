UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Official Notification Released For 1105 Posts The last date to apply is June 14, 2018. The last date to submit the hard copy of the application is June 25. Interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPPSC Recruitment 2018 For 1105 Posts New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 1105 posts under various departments. The last date to apply is June 14, 2018. The last date to submit the hard copy of the application is June 25. Interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in. 'In case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, the Commission may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding the selection process. The exam will be objective in nature and will be held online.



Vacancy Details Home (Police) Department: 12 posts of Assistant Radio Officers

Director Forensic Science Laboratories: One post of Director

Directorate of Culture: 3 posts of Assistant Director (General/ Performing Art and Law)

Department of State Archaeology: 2 posts of Assistant Archaeological Officer

Culture Department: 3 posts of Assistant Director (Art Ware) and Sangrahalayadh yaksha

Food and Drug Administration Department: 11 posts of Drug Inspector under Food and Drug Administration Department U.P

Medical Education Department (Allopathy): 9 posts of Professor (Allopathy)

Sericulture Development Department: 3 posts of Assistant Director (Sericulture)

Vyawsayik Shiksha: 2 posts of Technical Officer/ Principal (Grade-II) / Vice Principal

Employees State Insurance Labour Medical Service: 5 posts of Medical Officer (Allopath)

Homeopathy Medical Service: 494 posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officerin Government Homoeopathic Hospital of U.P

Chikitsa Shiksha (Unani): 5 posts of Lecturer in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the U.P.

State Medical (Ayurvedic): 544 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital of U.P.

Directorate of Sports: 5 posts of Assistant Coach

