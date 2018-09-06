UPPSC A.C.F./ R.F.O. Main Examination 2017 Admit Card Released @ Uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC A.C.F./ R.F.O. Main Examination 2017 Admit Card Released

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the A.C.F./ R.F.O. Main Examination 2017. The admit cards are available on the official website. The admit card has been released only for those candidates whose Conventional Application Form has been received in UPPSC, Allahabad for 'A.C.F./ R.F.O. Main Examination - 2017'.

The exam will begin on September 10, 2018 and will conclude on September 24, 2018.

UPPSC A.C.F./ R.F.O. Main Examination - 2017: How to Download Admit Card?

Step one: Go to official website for UPPSC: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Admit Card Download link.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Only in the case of General Knowledge paper, the first session will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second session will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Click here for more Jobs News