UPPRPB Releases SI, ASI, And Computer Operator Written Exam Result

UPPRPB releases result for SI, ASI, Computer Operator written exam

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the shortlist for candidates who appeared for the exam conducted for direct recruitment of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Account), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Ministerial) announced in 2016. The Board has released separate lists for both male and female candidates who are now required to appear for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The list of shortlisted candidates is available on UPPRPB official website.

The admit cards for Document Verification and PST will be released on the board's website soon. Only those candidates who qualify in the DV and PST will be called for Computer Typing test. The computer typing test will be of qualifying nature.

Only those candidates who have applied for SI (Confidential) post and qualify in the computer typing test will be called for shorthand test which will be of qualifying nature.

UPPRPB SI (Confidential), ASI (Account), and ASI (Ministerial) Female Candidates Shortlist

UPPRPB SI (Confidential), ASI (Account), and ASI (Ministerial) Male Candidates Shortlist

UPPRPB has also released the shortlist of candidates who appeared for written examination conducted for recruitment on Computer Operator Grade A backlog vacancies announced in 2017. The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website. These candidates will have to appear for Advance Stage Computer Typing test.

UPPRPB Computer Operator Grade A Shortlist

The admit cards for the computer typing test will be made available on the UPPRPB website soon. In case of, Computer Operator Grade A vacancies only those who qualify in the typing test will be called for Document Verification process.

