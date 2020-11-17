Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board To Conduct Jail Warder Test In December

UPPRPB jail warder exam admit card can be expected soon.

The recruitment test for Jail Warder post will be held on December 19 and 20, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has said in a notification which it has released on its website. Admit cards for the test will be released soon, the board has said.

The exam will be held in offline mode.

The recruitment test, which will be held in four sessions together with two sessions each day, will be held in 10 districts: Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

A total of 401 centres have been allotted for the exam.

More than 3,500 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Candidates will be selected through written exam, verification of documents and physical measurement test.

The board will also conduct exam for selection of Firemen on the same days.

