UP Police Recruitment Board Releases Answer Key Of Exam Held On December 19-20

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the answer key of the exam held in December 19-20. The answer keys are available on the official website of the Board.

The Board has allowed candidates to challenge the answer key. This facility will be open till December 29.

The exam was held for selection to Jail Warder, Fireman, and other posts.

The Board will fill over 5,000 vacancies in Prison Administration and Reform Department through this exam.

The Board has notified that there will be negative marking in the exam which means for every wrong answer marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to that question.

The UPPRPB has also announced that soon it will fill over 9,500 vacancies in Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander PAC/ Sub Inspectors Armed Police, and Fire Station Second Officer posts. The Board is expected to start the recruitment process after hiring an external agency that will conduct the exam. The Board is planning to rope in external agency to conduct the exam and had floated tender notice regarding this. Agencies having prior work experience with UPSC, State Public Service Commissions and others were invited to bid.

