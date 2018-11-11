UPPCL Advertises Vacancies For Engineering Graduates; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a notification for the direct recruitment of 299 Assistant Engineers. Candidates are required to complete the application process by November 30, 2018. The selection process will include a computer based test and a personal interview. The tentative date for the computer-based test is second fortnight of December 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have an engineering degree in relevant discipline.

Candidate should have knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years as on July 1, 2018.

Note: Candidates should check the official notification for category-wise relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online through UPPCL website - http://upenergy.in/. Candidates would need a scanned copy of recent Colored Photograph, scanned Signature of the candidate, and valid E-mail id and Mobile Number to complete the application process.

The application fee for SC and ST category candidates who are a domicile of UP is Rs. 700. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 1000. PH candidates will only have to pay the processing fee of Rs. 10.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by a Personal Interview of candidates who qualify in the CBT. The syllabus for CBT will be same as GATE 2018 exam for the relevant discipline.

Click here for more Jobs News

