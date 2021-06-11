Uttar Pradesh UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam On October 24

UPPSC PCS 2021 prelims on October 24.

The Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims exam will be held on October 24, the state public service commission UPPSC has said. The exam was initially scheduled in June but was later postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The Assistant conservator of forest/ range forest officer preliminary exam-2021 will also be held on the same date.

For those candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam, the main exam will begin from January 28, 2022.

The main exam for the selection of Assistant conservator of forest/ range forest officer will begin on March 7, 2022.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also rescheduled the Civil Services exam to October 10.

The Commission had postponed many exams due to the COVID-19 crisis. It has now released the revised schedule of all the exams which were postponed earlier.

The state agriculture service preliminary exam will be held on August 1. The main exam will begin on November 26.

The screening test for the selection of lecturers in government degree colleges will be held on April 3, 2022.

The preliminary exam for the selection of lecturers in government inter-college will be held on September 19 and the main exam will be held on December 19.

The staff nurse exam will be held on October 3.

The exam for review officer and assistant review officer selection will be held on December 5. Candidates who qualify this exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on April 10, 2022.

UPPSC 2021 Exam Dates

