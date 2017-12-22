Union Bank Of India To Recruit Graduates, Postgraduates; Work Experience Required; 100 Vacancies

Union Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Forex Officer and Integrated Treasury Officer posts. A total of 100 vacancies are open for recruitment to the scale II posts. 'The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank at sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, the candidates willing to work at any of the Branch / Office of the Bank need only apply.' Interested candidates shall have to apply online at the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.Forex Officer: Candidates with graduate/ post graduate degree in any discipline along with work experience in foreign trade finance operations in public/ private sector bank in the capacity of Scale-I and above for a minimum period of two years immediately preceding the cut-off date of application.Integrated Treasury Officers: Candidates with graduate/post graduate degree with specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Commerce and work experience in officer cadre in front/back office of a treasury in public/ private sector bank/ financial institutions for a minimum period of two years immediately preceding the cut-off date of application.Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in online exam, group discussion and/ or personal interview. The online test will comprise of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, professional knowledge and English language. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes for attempting the exam.The online exam will be held at Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.'A personal interview of 50 marks shall be conducted to assess the academic & job knowledge, power of expression, clarity of thought, qualities of leadership, extracurricular activities, hobbies, general demeanor, behavior, communication skills, suitability for the post, etc. of the applicant. The minimum qualifying marks for the Personal Interview would be 25 marks (22.5 marks for Reserved Category applicants). The applicants not securing the minimum qualifying marks in the Personal Interview will be disqualified for selection,' reads the official notification.