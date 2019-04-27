Union Bank Of India SO Exam In May; Admit Cards Released

Union Bank of India Admit Card Out: Know How To Download

The Union Bank of India has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment exam scheduled to be held on May 17. Admit cards for the exam have been released online. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. The online exam will be held at Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhopal, Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Greater Mumbai/ Thane and Ahmedabad cities.

The admit card for the specialist officer exam will have details of the full address and date of the exam.

The online written exam will comprise questions from reasoning, quantitative aptitude, professional knowledge relevant to the post and English language. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed a total of 120 minutes.

The exam will be held in English and Hindi language.

"There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the applicant, one fourth or 25% of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at final score. If the total of the penalty for a test is in fraction, the marks obtained will be rounded off to the nearest integer. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the applicant; there will be no penal mark for that question," reads the official notice.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will appear for the personal interview. The interview will carry a total of 50 marks and will assess academic & job knowledge, power of expression, clarity of thought, qualities of leadership, extracurricular activities, hobbies, general demeanor, behavior, communication skills, suitability for the post, etc. of the applicant. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview is 50 marks.

