UKPSC Releases Judicial Services Civil Judge Prelim Exam Result

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelim exam result released on official website

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result for the Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge (JD) preliminary exam which was conducted on September 1. The Commission had released tentative answer key on September 6, 2019. A total of 320 candidates have qualified in the prelim exam and will now appear for the main examination. The main exam will tentatively be held on December 19, 2019.

Candidates who appeared in the Civil Judge Prelim exam can check their result from the official UKPSC website. The Commission has only released the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the Main exam.

The cut off marks for unreserved category is 145.75, for unreserved/women candidates from Uttarakhand cut off is 128.25, for EWS category cut off is 30.75, for Scheduled Caste category cut off is 108.25, for OBC category cut off is 94, and for OBC/ women candidates from Uttarakhand cut off is 94.5.

There is no cut off specified for Scheduled Tribe category since no vacancy was advertised in this category.

UKPSC had originally advertised 15 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge which was increased to 28 just days ahead of the Preliminary exam. The number of vacancy for ST category remained unchanged even after the increase in total number of vacancies.

