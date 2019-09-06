Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Releases Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key

UKPSC Civil Judge prelims exam answer key

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the question paper and answer key for the Civil Judge (JD) Prelims exam 2019. The prelim exam for Civil Judge post was conducted on September 1, 2019. The answer key has been released for General Knowledge and Law paper and for all series of questions papers. The answer key, question paper, and objection format is available on the Commission's official website.

UKPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for UKPSC: ukpsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the link for Civil Judge answer key.

Step three: In the new window, you will again need to click on the pdf link provided for civil judge prelims exam answer key.

Step four: Download the answer key pdf and check.

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key: Direct Link

Candidates can download the objection form by following the steps given above, except instead of clicking on the link for answer key they would need to click on the link provided for objection form.

UKPSC conducted the Civil Judge prelims exam on September 1, 2019. The Commission increased the number of civil judge vacancies from 15 to 28 just ahead of the prelims exam.

