UGC NET Registration To Close Soon; Details Here

UGC NET registration 2019: NTA to close online window @ ntanet.nic.in on March 30

NTA or National Testing Agency will be closing the registration window for the UGC NET June exam soon. NTA, the newly-formed agency established by MHRD (or Ministry of Human Resource Development) as an independent autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained premier testing organisation, had started the registration process for the NTA UGC NET for the June edition on March 1. According to the official UGC NET 2019 notification released by the Agency, the June exams will be held from June 20 to June 28, 2019. The UGC NET (which is also known as NTA NET or NTA UGC NET after NTA took over the responsibility from CBSE last year) online application process can be completed on the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

This is the second time the Agency is undertaking the UGC NET competitive examination, which is being conducted as an eligibility test for 'Assistant Professor' or for 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in the country.

The UGC NET 2019 June test will consist of two papers.

ONGC Announces Recruitment Through UGC-NET: Details Here

Paper 1 will carry 50 questions for 100 marks while the Paper 2 will have 100 questions for 200 marks.

All questions are compulsory in nature.

Both the papers will be held in two shifts (Morning and Afternoon) every exam day.

The UGC NET test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The candidates who are interested to apply for the test may see the detailed Information Bulletin for NTA UGC NET which is available on the website www.nta.ac.in and www.ntanet.nic.in.

The fees can be paid up to April 1, 2019.

Fee for registration for General or Unreserved candidates is Rs. 800 while Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates will need to pay Rs. 400.

SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates are required to pay Rs. 200.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.