UGC NET JULY 2018 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Form Correction To Begin On April 25

New Delhi: The last date to complete registration for



Candidates who complete their application process on time will be allowed to correct their particulars in the application form on the website from April 25 to May 5, 2018. The board will upload the admit cards for the exam on the website starting third week of June 2018.



The exam will be conducted for 84 subjects. UGC NET is conducted for selection of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship and is also an essential eligibility criterion for candidates who wish to be recruited as an Assistant Professor.



This year, CBSE has made certain significant changes to the CBSE UGC NET paper pattern. Instead of three, the exam will consist of only two papers. Paper I will be of general nature and will carry 100 marks. There will be 50 objective questions each carrying two marks and will assess candidates research/teaching aptitude. Paper II will have 100 objective questions carrying 2 marks each. Paper II will be subject specific.



The last date to complete registration for UGC NET 2018 exam is April 5, 2018. Earlier the last date was March 25, but CBSE, which is the conducting authority for UGC NET, extended the registration deadline to April 5. Candidates would be given till April 6 to submit the application fee through online generated challan at any nearby Syndicate Bank branch. The UGC NET exam is scheduled for July 8, 2018.Candidates who complete their application process on time will be allowed to correct their particulars in the application form on the website from April 25 to May 5, 2018. The board will upload the admit cards for the exam on the website starting third week of June 2018.The exam will be conducted for 84 subjects. UGC NET is conducted for selection of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship and is also an essential eligibility criterion for candidates who wish to be recruited as an Assistant Professor. This year, CBSE has made certain significant changes to the CBSE UGC NET paper pattern. Instead of three, the exam will consist of only two papers. Paper I will be of general nature and will carry 100 marks. There will be 50 objective questions each carrying two marks and will assess candidates research/teaching aptitude. Paper II will have 100 objective questions carrying 2 marks each. Paper II will be subject specific.Click here for more Jobs News