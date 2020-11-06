UGC NET Answer Keys Released For 55 Papers

UGC NET answer key is available on NTA website.

The answer keys of 55 papers in which UGC NET exam was from September 24 to October 17 have been released. Meanwhile, UGC NET exam is still continuing. The exam has been delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), is holding the exam in shifts following the COVID-19 safety rules. Admit cards of the papers are also being released in phases. The exam will continue till November 13.

UGC NET Answer Key

NTA has released the answer keys of 55 subjects for which the National Eligibility Test (NET) was from September 24 till October 17.

"The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys," NTA has mentioned in the notification.

"Candidates may also challenge the answer keys, online, at the above mentioned website, giving details of their observations, with supporting evidence if any. For challenge, they are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000/- (Rs One Thousand only) per answer challenged," it has added in the notification.

The facility to view and challenge the UGC NET answer keys will be available till November 7.

Click here for more Jobs News