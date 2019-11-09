UGC NET Admit Card Today. Details Here

NTA admit card for UGC NET and CSIR NET examinations is expected today.

UGC NET admit card 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA, the national competitive and eligibility examination conducting body which also have the mandate to organise UGC NET and CSIR NET examinations, is expected to release the admit cards today (i.e. on November 9, 2019 Saturday). The UGC NET admit card and CSIR NET admit card will be released on the official websites of the examinations, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in respectively. Both the examinations which are being held as eligibility for assistant professorship and scholarships in Humanities and Science subjects in Indian universities, will be conducted in the first week of December.

The UGC NET admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions, according to the official notification.

The candidate has to download both the UGC NET admit card and CSIR NET admit card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given centre on date and shift (timing) as indicated in their admit card.

UGC NET admit card 2019: The NTA NET admit cards will be released on the official portal of the exam.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on date and timings other than that allotted to them in their admit card, according to the notification.

In case candidates are unable to download their NTA NET admit cards from the website, the candidate should approach the Helpline between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm from November 9, 2019 to November 16, 2019.

"The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm between 09 November 2019 to 16 November 2019," the official statement said.

"In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later," says the notificaiton.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.