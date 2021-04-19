UGC NET Begins On May 2, Admit Card Soon: Live Updates

UGC NET begins on May 2. No official announcement on postponing the exam has been made yet.

The UGC NET will be held from May 2 to May 17. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to select candidates for Assistant Professor post and to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF). Admit cards for the exam are expected soon. The UGC NET admit cards will be available on the official website of the NTA and candidates can download it using their registration details.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 after the government postponed board exams and entrance exams, candidates are requesting to postpone the UGC NET too.

India recorded 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in new record high, taking the caseload to 1.5 crore. Over 1.78 lakh people have died so far. This is the fifth straight day that over 2 lakh cases were reported.

