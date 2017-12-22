TSPSC To Recruit Graduates For Lab Technician, Extension Officer Posts

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released job notification for recruitment to Lab Technician Grade II and Extension Officer posts. Online application submission process for the recruitment will begin on 23 December and will continue till 24 January 2018. 'The Examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in the month of March, 2018. The Commission reserves the right to conduct the Examination either Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR based Examination of objective type. Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves as per the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC. Those who have registered in OTR already, shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR.'Candidates must be DMLT or BSc (MLT) qualified and must be registered with the Para-Medical Board AP/TS.: Candidates must have graduate degree in Home Science / Social Work or Food Science & Nutrition or Sociology or Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio - Chemistry or Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry or - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry or Applied Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio - Chemistry or Food Sciences & Quality Control, Zoology / Botany & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry or Food Sciences & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry or - Food Technology & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry or Food Technology & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio - Chemistry.Applicants must be in the age group of 18-44 years.Detailed job advertisement is available at the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.