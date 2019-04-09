Telangana TSLPRB Concludes PMT/PET Process. 52% Pass

TSLPRB PMT/PET Process Report: 52% Candidates Pass

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has concluded the physical measurement test and physical efficiency test which had started from February 11. The tests were held at Amberpet, Yousufguda, Kondapur, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Sangareddy. A total of 2,24,741 candidates had participated in the tests and 1,17,660 candidates have qualified.

"In the present PMT / PET, for the first time in the history of Police Recruitment in our State, Men and Women Candidates have been segregated and were allotted different days and as a result, substantial time-economization could be achieved due to day-wise specialization and focus on particular set of events," reads the test report released by the Board.

A total of 12428 vacancies were notified by TSLPRB in Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and police constable posts.

The report shared by the Board also highlights the educational qualification of the number of participating candidates. For posts like police constable, 21% of the total participating candidates have a degree higher than that required for the post. For Sub Inspector post 7% of the total candidates have higher qualification than prescribed.

