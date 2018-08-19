TSLPRB Hall Ticket 2018: Important Points For Candidates

TSLPRB or the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released hall ticket for the SCT SI exam. The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on August 26, 2018 from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download the hall ticket till August 24, 2018, after which the link is likely to be disabled. 'Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,' says the official notice released in this regard.

Candidates should download the TSLPRB SI hall ticket and take its printout in color. Candidates shall have to affix the photograph (the same which was uploaded in online application form). Candidates should note that, 'Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centres without proper Hall Tickets.'

On the other hand, TSLPRB will release hall tickets for SCT PC (Civil, IT & C, Mechanic, Driver) exam soon. While SCT PC (Civil) is scheduled to be held on September 2018, the SCT PC (IT&C, Mechanic, Driver) is scheduled to be held on September 9, 2018.

Mobile / Cellular Phones, Tablets, Pen Drives, Bluetooth Devices, Wrist-Watches, Watch Calculators, Log Tables, Wallets, Purses, Notes, Charts, loose sheets or recording instruments strapped to the body or in the pocket are not allowed to the exam center.

