TSTRANSCO AE Hall Tickets Released @ Tstransco.cgg.gov.in; Download Now

The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO or TS TRANSCO) has released the hall tickets for recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Civil ) & Assistant Engineer (Telecom).

Jobs | | Updated: March 06, 2018 20:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TSTRANSCO AE Hall Tickets Released @ Tstransco.cgg.gov.in; Download Now

TS TRANSCO AE Hall Tickets Released @ Tstransco.cgg.gov.in; Download Now

New Delhi:  Download TSTRANSCO AE hall tickets now from the official website of the corporation. The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO or TS TRANSCO) has released the hall tickets for recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Civil ) and Assistant Engineer (Telecom). This recruitment examination will be held on March 11, 2018 and the hall tickets are available on tstransco.cgg.gov.in.

The TSTRANSCO AE written test will comprise of 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple choice questions and each question carrying 1 mark.

The section A consisting of 80 questions on core technical subject of respective discipline; and the section B consisting of 20 questions on General Awareness and Numerical Ability.

The duration of the written examination will be 2 hrs. (120 minutes).
 

TSTRANSCO AE Hall Tickets 2018: How to download


The candidates who are searching for TS TRANSCO hall tickets may follow these steps to download them:

Step 1: Go this official website of TSTRANSCO, tstransco.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given near to AE Notification; "Download Hall Ticket"

Step 3: On next page, choose any of the options given there to download your hall tickets; By reference ID or by Name or by Mobile No

Step 4: Enter your option plus your date of birth

Step 5: Click "Go" and download your hall ticket

TSTRANSCO with Headquarters at Hyderabad, caters to the transmission needs of the Telangana State with 2,696 C.km of 400 KV transmission lines, 6,907 C.km of 220 KV transmission lines and 10,398 C.km of 132 KV transmission lines.

Read also:

UGC NET 2018 Exam Registration Begins @ Cbsenet.nic.in; Apply Now

Recruitment At Pune Cantonment Board For Teacher, Engineer, Clerk, Other Posts

KTET December 2017 Results Published @ Ktet.kerala.gov.in, Keralapareekshabhavan.in; Check Now

Comments
Close [X]
SSC Notifies SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI In CISF Exam 2018; Check Details

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

TS TRANSCO AE Hall Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................