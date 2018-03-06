TSTRANSCO AE Hall Tickets Released @ Tstransco.cgg.gov.in; Download Now

The TSTRANSCO AE written test will comprise of 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple choice questions and each question carrying 1 mark.
The section A consisting of 80 questions on core technical subject of respective discipline; and the section B consisting of 20 questions on General Awareness and Numerical Ability.
The duration of the written examination will be 2 hrs. (120 minutes).
TSTRANSCO AE Hall Tickets 2018: How to download
The candidates who are searching for TS TRANSCO hall tickets may follow these steps to download them:
Step 1: Go this official website of TSTRANSCO, tstransco.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link given near to AE Notification; "Download Hall Ticket"
Step 3: On next page, choose any of the options given there to download your hall tickets; By reference ID or by Name or by Mobile No
Step 4: Enter your option plus your date of birth
Step 5: Click "Go" and download your hall ticket
TSTRANSCO with Headquarters at Hyderabad, caters to the transmission needs of the Telangana State with 2,696 C.km of 400 KV transmission lines, 6,907 C.km of 220 KV transmission lines and 10,398 C.km of 132 KV transmission lines.
