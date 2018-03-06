Recruitment At Pune Cantonment Board For Teacher, Engineer, Clerk, Other Posts

Vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Medical Officer, Junior Engineer, Teachers, Health Inspector, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Junior Clerks, Driver, Hindi Typist and Health Assistant.

Updated: March 06, 2018 10:39 IST
Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018 For 77 Various Posts

New Delhi:  Online recruitment applications have been invited by Pune Cantonment Board for 77 vacant posts. Vacancies are available in the posts of Assistant Medical Officer, Junior Engineer, Teachers, Health Inspector, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Junior Clerks, Driver, Hindi Typist and Health Assistant. Candidates in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible for the recruitment (the upper age limit for Assistant Medical Officer post is 30 years). The last date for submission of application is 7 April 2018. Candidates can submit their applications at punecantonmentboard.org.

Educational Qualification
  • Health Assistant: B.Sc. (Chemistry/ Biology), Diploma in Health Assistant
  • Hindi Typist: Class 10 pass and certificate of Hindi typewriting of 30 words per minute and knowledge of computer
  • Driver: Class 10 pass and Heavy motor vehicle licence
  • Junior Clerks: Class 12 pass and knowledge of computers
  • Lab Technician: B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry and lab technician course
  • Staff Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing/General Nursing and work experience
  • Health Inspector: B.Sc. with Chemistry and Diploma in Sanitary Inspector
  • Teacher: B.A., B.Ed. (English, Social Studies, Hindi), B.A., B.P.Ed, HSC, D.Ed.
  • Junior Engineer: Diploma/B.E. in Civil Engineering, Diploma/B.E. in Electrical Engineering
  • Assistant Medical Officer: MBBS and registered with MMC/ MCI

Vacancy Details
  • Assistant Medical Officer: 4 posts
  • Junior Engineer: 4 posts
  • Teacher: 26 posts
  • Health Inspector: 3 posts
  • Staff Nurse: 8 posts
  • Lab Technician: 2 posts
  • Junior Clerks: 18 posts
  • Driver: 10 posts
  • Hindi Typist: 1 post
  • Health Assistant: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. 'Candidates have to qualify skill test.'

