Recruitment At Pune Cantonment Board For Teacher, Engineer, Clerk, Other Posts Vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Medical Officer, Junior Engineer, Teachers, Health Inspector, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Junior Clerks, Driver, Hindi Typist and Health Assistant.

Share EMAIL PRINT Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018 For 77 Various Posts New Delhi: Online recruitment applications have been invited by Pune Cantonment Board for 77 vacant posts. Vacancies are available in the posts of Assistant Medical Officer, Junior Engineer, Teachers, Health Inspector, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Junior Clerks, Driver, Hindi Typist and Health Assistant. Candidates in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible for the recruitment (the upper age limit for Assistant Medical Officer post is 30 years). The last date for submission of application is 7 April 2018. Candidates can submit their applications at punecantonmentboard.org.



Educational Qualification Health Assistant: B.Sc. (Chemistry/ Biology), Diploma in Health Assistant

Hindi Typist: Class 10 pass and certificate of Hindi typewriting of 30 words per minute and knowledge of computer

Driver: Class 10 pass and Heavy motor vehicle licence

Junior Clerks: Class 12 pass and knowledge of computers

Lab Technician: B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry and lab technician course

Staff Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing/General Nursing and work experience

Health Inspector: B.Sc. with Chemistry and Diploma in Sanitary Inspector

Teacher: B.A., B.Ed. (English, Social Studies, Hindi), B.A., B.P.Ed, HSC, D.Ed.

Junior Engineer: Diploma/B.E. in Civil Engineering, Diploma/B.E. in Electrical Engineering

Assistant Medical Officer: MBBS and registered with MMC/ MCI

Vacancy Details Assistant Medical Officer: 4 posts

Junior Engineer: 4 posts

Teacher: 26 posts

Health Inspector: 3 posts

Staff Nurse: 8 posts

Lab Technician: 2 posts

Junior Clerks: 18 posts

Driver: 10 posts

Hindi Typist: 1 post

Health Assistant: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. 'Candidates have to qualify skill test.'



