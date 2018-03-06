Recruitment At Pune Cantonment Board For Teacher, Engineer, Clerk, Other Posts

Comments
- Health Assistant: B.Sc. (Chemistry/ Biology), Diploma in Health Assistant
- Hindi Typist: Class 10 pass and certificate of Hindi typewriting of 30 words per minute and knowledge of computer
- Driver: Class 10 pass and Heavy motor vehicle licence
- Junior Clerks: Class 12 pass and knowledge of computers
- Lab Technician: B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry and lab technician course
- Staff Nurse: B.Sc. Nursing/General Nursing and work experience
- Health Inspector: B.Sc. with Chemistry and Diploma in Sanitary Inspector
- Teacher: B.A., B.Ed. (English, Social Studies, Hindi), B.A., B.P.Ed, HSC, D.Ed.
- Junior Engineer: Diploma/B.E. in Civil Engineering, Diploma/B.E. in Electrical Engineering
- Assistant Medical Officer: MBBS and registered with MMC/ MCI
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Medical Officer: 4 posts
- Junior Engineer: 4 posts
- Teacher: 26 posts
- Health Inspector: 3 posts
- Staff Nurse: 8 posts
- Lab Technician: 2 posts
- Junior Clerks: 18 posts
- Driver: 10 posts
- Hindi Typist: 1 post
- Health Assistant: 1 post
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. 'Candidates have to qualify skill test.'
