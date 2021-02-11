Tripura Teacher Recruitment Exam Details Announced

Tripura TET 2021 details will be released in March

The Tripura teachers' recruitment board has announced that the recruitment exams for the selection of teachers of Class 9-12 will be held in April and the details of the selection of teachers of other classes, which will be held through the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will be released in March.

The Selection Test for Graduate Teacher (STGT) will be held for Class 9 and 10. A total of 175 vacancies will be filled through this exam. "Separate Question Booklet will be prepared for each option. Answer Keys and evaluation will also be done separately. A common merit list of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in STGT-2020 irrespective of option selected," the board has said. Admit cards for this exam will be available from March 1.

The Selection Test for Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT) will be held on April 11. The admit cards will be available on March 9.

Both the exams will be held in Agartala from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

The registration process of the TET, for selection of teachers of Class 1 to 8, will be held from March 10 to March 31. Details of this exam will be announced later, the board has said in the official notification.

