Tripura: Interview For Medical Officer Selection Begins Tomorrow

Tripura: Interview for selection for medical officers will begin tomorrow.

The interview for selection of general duty medical officers and junior medical officers in health and family welfare department will begin tomorrow, the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified. The interview was scheduled to begin on May 31. Over 250 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview. A total of 164 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

TPSC Interview Schedule

The interview will be held till June 11, with two sessions each day. The reporting time for the morning session is 8.30 am and for the afternoon session is 11.30 am. The interview will be held at the Commission's office, Agartala, Akhaura Road, Tripura.

"All the shortlisted candidates are requested to download their respective provisional admission certificate through their login ID from the Commission's website from May 28. The Commission will not issue any hardcopy of admission certificate," the Commission has said in official notification.

"The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the API calculation (out of 110) and by adding the marks obtained in the interview or personality test (out of 5)," the Commission has said.

These posts are in the scale of pay of Rs 54000 in the pay matrix level 14 of TSCS revised pay rules 2018 with grade pay of Rs 5400.

The Commission has notified that additional 10 marks, only for this recruitment drive, will be given to those candidates who have performed COVID-19 duty.

