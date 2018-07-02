TREIRB Announces 2,932 Teacher Vacancies In Telangana Residential Schools

TREIRB PGT, TGT registration process will be held on the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB), Telangana has announced PGT and TGT notifications for a total of 2,932 posts in Residential Educational Institutions Societies. 1,972 vacancies are available for Post Graduate Teachers or PGT in Residential Educational Institutions Societies while 960 posts are open for Trained Graduate Teachers or TGT. The application process will start from July 9 and the TREIRB portal will remain open for application till August 8, 2018.

The Telangana TREIRB Board is yet to announce a date for the exam.

The TREIRB PGT and TGT registration process will be held on the official website of the board, treirb.telangana.gov.in.

TREIRB PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Submission of online applications starts from: July 9, 2018

Last date for submission of online applications: August 8, 2018.

Examination date: schedule would be displayed in the Board Website.

Hall Tickets: Will be made available to be downloaded seven days before commencement of Examination.

TREIRB PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern

All the question papers (Paper-I, II & III) except Languages will be supplied in English version only (Paper-I is common for all subjects).

Paper-I, II & III are Objective type. The Board reserves the right to conduct the Examinations in OFFLINE OMR mode.

TREIRB PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018: Application Process

The TREIRB registration process will be conducted on the official website of the board, treirb.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates are requested to keep the following documents ready while applying online:

Aadhar number, Educational Qualifications details i.e., SSC, Intermediate, Degree, Post Graduation etc. and their Roll numbers, Year of passing etc., Community/ Caste Certificate obtained from Mee Seva/ E Seva i.e., Enrollment number and date of issue etc. and Other relevant certificates.

