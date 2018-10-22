TREIRB PGT, TGT Answer Keys Released @ Treirb.org, Here's How To Check

TREIRB answer key can be accessed from the official exam website of the Board, www.treirb.org.

Telangana Residentail Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has released the answer key of the TGT and PGT exams conducted from September 28. For PGT and TGT, the Paper 1 answer keys are the same while, for paper 2 and paper 3, different answer keys have been released for subjects. For paper 2, Telugu, Urdu, Physical Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, Biological Science and English PGT and TGT answer keys have been released so far while paper 3, Telugu, Urdu, Physical Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, Biological Science and English answer keys have been released.

The TREIRB answer key can be accessed from the official exam website of the Board, www.treirb.org.

A link to the exam website can be found on treirb.telangana.gov.in, the official website of TREIRB.

TREIRB PGT, TGT Answer Key 2018: How to check

Step I: Go to the official exam website of TREIRB, treirb.org

Step II: Click on the preliminary answer key link given there

Step II: From next page, check your answer keys for paper 1, 2 and 3.

Recently, the TSPSC has also released revised Group 4 exam answer keys on the Commission website.

