Tripura: Interview For GDMO, Junior Medical Officer Post Begins On May 31

TPSC will conduct interview from May 31 for selection of medical officers.

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will begin the interview for selection for general duty medical officers and junior medical officers from May 31. The list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview is available on the website of the Commission.

TPSC Interview List

The admit cards of the shortlisted candidates will be released on the official website of the Commission tomorrow.

"All the shortlisted candidates are requested to download their respective provisional admission certificate through their login ID from the Commission's website from May 28. The Commission will not issue any hardcopy of admission certificate," the Commission has said in official notification.

A total of 492 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview.

A total of 164 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

"The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the API calculation (out of 110) and by adding the marks obtained in the interview or personality test (out of 5)," the Commission has said.

