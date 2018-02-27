TNUSRB Releases Hall Tickets For Common Recruitment Exam 2017

TNUSRB Hall Ticket: Know How To Download
Candidates can download the hall tickets now. Candidates can login to the online assessment portal using their User ID and password and download the hall ticket. Those who have forgotten their login credentials can retrieve them online as well.
TNUSRB Common Recruitment Exam 2017 Pattern, Scheme
The written exam will be of 80 marks and candidates will be allowed 1 hour and 20 minutes to attempt. The question will comprise of questions from general knowledge (50 marks) and psychology (30 marks). The next stage of selection will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test. 1:5 candidates will be called for second stage. (For selecting one candidate 5 candidates will be called for second stage).
TNUSRB Answer Keys
The answer keys will be released after the examinations where candidates will be allowed a chance to raise objections. The final answer key will come out after considering the challenges raised by candidates.
Comments
Click here for Recruitment/ Employment News