TNTET 2017 Certificate Of Marks Released @ Trb.tn.nic.in, Download Now

TNTET 2017 Certificate Of Marks: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB), Chennai has released the TNTET or Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 certificate of marks on the official website. TNTRB had held Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper I written examination was on April 29, 2017. 2,41,555 Candidates had appeared for the written examination, TN TET - Paper - I. Now, the certificate of marks are published in Teachers Recruitment Board website, trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can download TN TET 2017 certificate of marks from the Teachers Recruitment Board official website within one month.

For any information candidates can contact information centre help line numbers. 044-28272455, 7373008144, 7373008134.

"Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in," said a statement released by TN TRB.

TNTET 2017: How To Download Certificate of Marks

The candidates can download the TNTET 2017 Certificate of Marks via following these steps:

Step I :

Visit the Teachers Recruitment Board official website, http://trb.tn.nic.in/

Step II :

Click on " TNTET 2017 Paper -I Certificate of Marks" link given on homepage

Step III :

Click on "Next" link given on next page

Step IV :

Click on " Click here for Certificate of Marks " when next page open

Step V :

Enter your certificate, enter your Roll No. & Date of birth

Step VI :

Click on "search results", then download your Certificate of Marks

