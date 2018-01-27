TNPSC To Recruit For Laboratory Assistant Post; 10+2 Pass Eligibility Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications to fill up 56 vacant posts of Laboratory Assistant in Forensic Science Department under Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Subordinate Service.

TNPSC To Recruit For Laboratory Assistant In Forensic Science Department New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications to fill up 56 vacant posts of Laboratory Assistant in Forensic Science Department under Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Subordinate Service. The last date for submission of application is 21 February 2018. The Commission will conduct written examination as a part of the selection process on 6 May 2018 (10 am to 1 pm). Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years. Age relaxation is available for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Details of the recruitment are available on the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.



Candidates with a pass in higher secondary examination with Physics, Chemistry And Biology / Botany & Zoology as subjects are eligible to apply for the post. In addition to this applicants must have adequate knowledge of Tamil.



The written exam will be of objective type and will be of 3 hours duration. The maximum marks will be 300 and the minimum qualifying marks for selection will be 90. Exam will be held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichirapalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur and Chidambaram.



'Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission's website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling following rule of reservation of appointments.'



