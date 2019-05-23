TNPSC Declares Assistant Agricultural Officer Exam Result

TNPSC Result For Assistant Agricultural Officer Exam Declared

For Assistant Agricultural Officer recruitment the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the exam result. The result, scores and rank list is available online at tnpsc.gov.in. The said exam was held in April. Candidates who have qualified this exam will be eligible for oral test and the final selection list will be released after the document verification concludes. The recruitment will be under Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service. The Commission will recommend candidates against 570 vacancies.

The exam was held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Thanjavur.

The exam comprised questions from agriculture, general studies, aptitude and mental ability test. The exam carried a total of 500 marks. The exam was bilingual- English and Tamil.

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission's website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method," said the Commission.

