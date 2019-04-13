Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Notifies Jobs; Check Your Eligibility

TNPSC Recruitment 2019 For Drugs Inspector, Junior Analyst Posts

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application from pharmacy graduates for Drugs Inspector and Junior Analyst post. Candidates with degree in Pharmaceutical Science, Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology, Chemistry or Pharmaceutical Chemistry are eligible to apply for this job as well. A total of 49 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for the recruitment. While the minimum age limit for these posts for all categories is 18 years, there is no upper age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/ DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes.

Vacancy Details

Drugs Inspector: 40 posts under Tamil Nadu Medical Service

Junior Analyst in the Drugs Testing Laboratory: 9 posts under Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service

Those applying for Junior Analyst post must have relevant work experience. Details in this regard can be found from the official notification.

The last date for submission of application is May 12. Candidates can however pay the application fee till May 14.

The Commission will conduct competitive exam on June 23 for selecting candidates for the post. the exam would comprise two papers-subject paper and general studies paper-and will be held in two shifts.

