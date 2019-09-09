Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Recruitment Details Here

A total of 176 vacancies have been announced by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified the details of the Civil Judge recruitment. For direct recruitment to the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service, the Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates. Online registration for recruitment has begun and candidates can submit their application till October 9.

Apply Online

A total of 176 vacancies have been announced by the Commission.

Fresh law graduates and those practising advocates/ pleaders and Assistant Public Prosecutors are eligible to apply for the post. Click here for eligibility criteria in detail.

TNPSC will select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and viva voce test.

The preliminary exam will be held in November 11. The exam will consist of one paper containing 100 multiple choice questions based. The papers will be set in both English and Tamil and each question shall carry one mark; and, 0.25 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The main exam will be held in March 2020. This will be descriptive test.

The viva voce test will be of 60 marks.

