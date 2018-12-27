Tamil Nadu: Recruitment For Assistant Agricultural Officer Begins

Recruitment process for Assistant Agriculture Officers under Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service has begun. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced 580 vacancies for direct recruitment to the post. Candidates having two years Diploma in Agriculture are eligible to apply. Applicants should have passed 10+2 exam. The qualifying degree should be from Institutions recognized by the Government of Tamil Nadu or affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University or Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul District or any other institutions under the control of the Commissioner of Agriculture.

Apply Online

Candidates can apply on or before January 27.

Online exam, for selection to the posts, will be held on April 7. The exam will comprise two papers: general studies and subject specific paper. The exam will carry a total of 500 marks and candidates will be allowed 5 hours for the exam. TNPSC will conduct the exam in two shifts at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Thanjavur.

'Applicants are not allowed to bring Cellular Phone, Watches and Ring with Inbuilt Memory Notes etc., or any other Electronic device and Non- Electronic devices such as P&G Design Data Book, Books, Notes, Hand Bags and Recording Device either as separate piece or part of something used by the applicants such as Watch or Ring etc., to the examination hall / room on the date of examination,' said TNPSC. 'Applicants are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including Mobile Phones to the venue of the examination, as arrangements for safekeeping cannot be assured,' it also added.

Click here for more Jobs News