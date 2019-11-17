Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam Admit Card Released

A total of 176 vacancies would be filled through this recruitment.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Judge recruitment exam which is scheduled to be held on November 24. This is the preliminary exam for selection to Civil Judge post in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service. Candidates who qualify this exam would be eligible to take the main exam in March 2020 and interview subsequently. A total of 176 vacancies would be filled through this recruitment.

The exam would be held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram.

The exam would comprise a single paper having 100 multiple choice questions based on the syllabus mentioned in the job notification. The paper would be set in English and Tamil. Candidates have to score minimum 40 marks (30 marks for SC, SC-A, ST category and 35 marks for MBC, DC, BC (OBCM), BCM) to qualify the exam and be eligible for the main exam.

"The admission of candidates for the main examination will be shortlisted at a ratio not exceeding 10 times of the number of vacancies following the rule of reservation," reads the notice released by the Commission.

Selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the main written examination & viva-voce. The preliminary exam would be qualifying in nature.

