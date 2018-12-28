TNPSC Releases Answer Keys For Various Exams

TNPSC Answer Key Available Online: Know How To Download

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released answer keys for various exams held in November-December for Statistical Inspector, Architectural Assistant/ Planning Assistant and Mass Interviewer posts. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has released the answer keys paper wise for the respective subjects in which the exam was held.

Candidates can also challenge the answer key, with relevant proof, within 7 days. The representations against the answer key can be submitted through the website of the Commission. The last date for submission of the representations is January 4 (5.45 pm).

These are the tentative answer keys. TNPSC will release the final answer key after considering the issues raised by candidates. The final result will be based on the final answer key.

The recruitment was notified in September-October. While 3 vacancies will be filled for Mass Interviewer post, 13 vacancies each will be filled for the other posts.

