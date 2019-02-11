Tamil Nadu Forester Exam Result Released; How To Check

Tamil Nadu Forester result released at forests.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the provisional selection list for the Forester post. A total of 814 candidates have been shortlisted for the said post in 1:3 ratio. Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for Certificate Verification, Physical Standards Verification and Personality test. The written examination for Forester post was conducted from December 6 to December 9, 2018. The Committee had then released provisional answer key and had invited objection form candidates. After resolving the objections received, the committee released the final answer keys on January 13, 2019 and January 22, 2019.

Tamil Nadu Forester Exam result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for TNFUSRC: www.forests.tn.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'News' link on the homepage.

Step three: Click on the 'Provisional List of Shortlisted Candidates'.

Step four: A pdf will open. At the end of the pdf, the link for shortlist is given.

Step five: Click on the link to access provisional list of shortlisted candidates. In the result pdf, check for your roll number.

Tamil Nadu Forester Result Direct Link

Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for Certificate Verification, Physical Standards Verification, and Personality Test in Chennai from February 18, 2019 to February 22, 2019. The batch-wise schedule will be released soon on the website. Candidates will have to appear for Endurance Test in Chennai on February 26, 2019.

The provisional list of eligible shortlisted candidates against the reservation of outstanding sportsperson will be published shortly.

