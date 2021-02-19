Tamil Nadu: 2,098 Teacher Posts To Be Filled, Registration Begins On March 1

Tamil Nadu teacher recruitment board to recruit 2098 postgraduate assistants.

The Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment board (TN TRB) has announced to recruit 2,098 post Post Graduate Assistants or Physical Education Directors under the Higher Secondary Educational Service. The board will start the registration process from March 1 till March 25. Selection to these posts will be through a written exam which will be held on June 26 and 27, the Board has said.

Detailed Notification, Eligibility Criteria

"30% Women reservation will be provided horizontally as per existing Government Rules / Orders. If qualified and suitable women candidates are not available for selection against the vacancies reserved for them, those vacancies will be filled by male candidates belonging to those respective communal categories," the Board has said in the job notification.

20% horizontal reservation will also be given to those who have studied in Tamil medium, the Board has said.

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 along with the application form. Differently-abled candidates and those belonging to SC, SCA and ST category have to pay Rs 250. The fee should be paid through online net banking, credit card or debit card.

The written exam, which is scheduled in June, will carry total 150 marks out of which candidates have to secure minimum 50% to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to SC and SCA category is 45% and for ST category is 40%. The exam will comprise questions from the main subject, educational methodology and general knowledge.

