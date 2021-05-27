Thane Municipal Corporation Invites Applications To Fill 83 Vacant Positions

Thane Municipal Corporation invites application for filling 83 vacancies.

Thane Municipal Corporation has invited applications to fill 83 vacant positions in physician, intensivist, occuloplastic surgeon on call, maxillofacial surgeon on call, nephrologists, ENT, anesthetist, staff nurse, OT attendants, ward boy, aaya and safaikamgar posts. The application forms have to be filled and submitted online on or before May 28.

Candidates with GNM or BSc Nursing qualification are eligible for staff nurse post.

Class 12 pass is the minimum educational qualification required for OT attendants and ward boy post.

Class 10 pass is the minimum educational qualification for safai kamgar post.

For rest of the posts, the candidate must have MD, DNB, MS qualification.

Thane Municipal Corporation: Vacancy Details

Physician: 3 posts

Intensivist: 4 posts

Occuloplastic surgeon on call: 1 post

Maxillofacial surgeon on call: 1 post

Nephrologist: 2 posts

ENT: 1 post

Anaesthetist: 1 post

Staff Nurse: 40 posts

OT Attendants: 4 post

Ward boy: 12 posts

Safai Kamgar: 14 posts

