Teacher Recruitment At Army Public Schools: More Than 1000 Vacancies, Apply Now

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has released official job notification for teacher recruitment at CBSE affiliated Army Public Schools. More than 1000 vacancies for PGT, TGT and PRT has been announced by AWES for 137 schools operating all over the country. Though exact date has not been announced yet, but the online combined selection screening examination is likely to be held on 15-17 January 2018. AWES will conduct the online test at 77 cities nationwide. Detailed recruitment notification is available on the website aps-csb.in.'There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Approximately 1000 teachers get turned over every year due to various reasons in these schools.'AWES will select candidates on the basis of their performance in screening exam, interview and evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency. The score card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school within 3 years of issue of Score Card.Interested candidates can submit their application till 21 December 2017. Candidates can get previous four years question papers from the official website of AWES by paying Rs 100 each for Part A and B.Age limit for applicants with work experience (minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years) is below 57 years and for fresh candidates is below 40 years.'CTET/TET conducted by state governments is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Others found fit in all other respects may be appointed on 'Adhoc' basis only till attainment of qualification. However CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in CSB online Screening exam,' reads the official notification regarding eligibility.