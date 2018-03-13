Recruitment For Over 10000 Teacher Posts Notified By Assam Government

Vacancy Details
For lower primary schools, a total of 5393 Assistant Teachers will be recruited in Pay Band 2 (Rs 14,000 - 49,000 + Grade Pay as admissible).
In upper primary schools, a total of 4120 posts (Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Hindi Teacher, Arabic Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher) will be filled up in Pay Band 2 (Rs 14,000 - 49,000 + Grade Pay as admissible).
Eligibility
For lower primary school teachers, applicants must have 10+2 qualification and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) or Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification.
For upper primary school teachers, graduates (Science/ Arts) are eligible to apply. Applicants should also have 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and UP TET qualifications.
'A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 1st January, 2018. (Relaxation of upper age limit will be considered for SC/ ST candidates and persons with disability for 5 years as per norms). The candidates have to deposit an amount of Rs. 200/- [Rs. 150/- for SC, ST(P), ST(H) candidates and free for BPL candidates] in the form of Indian Postal Order in the name of Director of Elementary Education, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati- 19,' reads the official notification.
