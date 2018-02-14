Teaching Job Opportunities At Atomic Energy Central School, Jharkhand

Vacancy Details
- PGT (Chemistry, English, Computer Science)
- TGT (Hindi/ Sanskrit, English, Maths/ Physics, Bio/ Chemistry, Art, PET-Male/ Female)
- Primary Teacher (EMS, Music)
Applicants should note that, 'English as a subject in class XII is mandatory for all posts. Working knowledge of computer and teaching experience is desirable for all posts.'
Written exam and skill test for the recruitment of PGT, TGT and primary teachers will be held on 26 February, 27 February and 3 March respectively.
The venue for written test and skill test is Atomic Energy Central School, Narwapahar, UCIL Colony Narwapahar, Po - Narwa mines, Dt - East Singhbhum, Jharkhand - 832111.
Eligibility
PGT: Master's degree in the concerned subject or B.Ed or PG course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or BE/ BTech (Computer Science/ IT) or 'B' Level from 'DOEACC', Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Post Graduate Degree in any subject or 'C'Level from 'DOEACC', Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.
TGT: Bachelor's degree or Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or B.Ed or pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) paper II conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by NCTE for the purpose or Diploma in Drawing and Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Art or equivalent recognized degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.
