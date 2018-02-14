Teaching Job Opportunities At Atomic Energy Central School, Jharkhand Teaching job opportunities are available at Atomic Energy Central Schools at Jaduguda, Narwapahar and Turamidh, Jharkhand for the session 2018-2019. Official job notification is available at the website of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL).

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Teacher Recruitment 2018 At Atomic Energy Central School, Jharkhand New Delhi: Teaching job opportunities are available at Atomic Energy Central Schools at Jaduguda, Narwapahar and Turamidh, Jharkhand for the session 2018-2019. Official job notification is available at the website of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL). Vacancies are available for PGT, TGT, TGT (Art), TGT (PET) and Primary Teacher posts. Upper age limits for PGT, TGT and primary teacher are 40 years, 35 years, 30 years respectively. 'Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, followed by a skill test. Only the candidates securing minimum 50% marks (general category) and 45% marks (reserved category) in the written test, will be eligible for skill test.'



Vacancy Details PGT (Chemistry, English, Computer Science)

TGT (Hindi/ Sanskrit, English, Maths/ Physics, Bio/ Chemistry, Art, PET-Male/ Female)

Primary Teacher (EMS, Music)

Applicants should note that, 'English as a subject in class XII is mandatory for all posts. Working knowledge of computer and teaching experience is desirable for all posts.'



Written exam and skill test for the recruitment of PGT, TGT and primary teachers will be held on 26 February, 27 February and 3 March respectively.



The venue for written test and skill test is Atomic Energy Central School, Narwapahar, UCIL Colony Narwapahar, Po - Narwa mines, Dt - East Singhbhum, Jharkhand - 832111.



Eligibility

PGT: Master's degree in the concerned subject or B.Ed or PG course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or BE/ BTech (Computer Science/ IT) or 'B' Level from 'DOEACC', Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Post Graduate Degree in any subject or 'C'Level from 'DOEACC', Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.



TGT: Bachelor's degree or Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or B.Ed or pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) paper II conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by NCTE for the purpose or Diploma in Drawing and Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Art or equivalent recognized degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.



Primary Teacher: Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA and Two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El. Ed.) and passed the Central Teacher Eligibility test (CTET) Paper I, conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. For Music subject, candidates with Bachelor's Degree in Music or equivalent with a minimum 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA are eligible.



Click here for more



