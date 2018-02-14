TANGEDCO To Recruit For 325 Assistant Engineer Posts Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced recruitment for Assistant Engineer (Electrical, Civil) posts. A total of 325 posts are available for recruitment.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TANGEDCO Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Engineer Posts New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced recruitment for Assistant Engineer (Electrical, Civil) posts. A total of 325 posts are available for recruitment. 'The candidate on their selection will be placed on 3 months training and they shall be paid a consolidated pay of Rs 15,200 p.m. and they should be prepared to serve anywhere in TNEB, TANTRANSCO and TANGEDCO. After successful completion of training period they shall be placed in the Pay Band of Rs 10100 - 34800 + Grade pay Rs 5100,' reads the official notification.



Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 300 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 25 posts



The last date for submission of application is 28 February 2018. The last date for submission of application fees is 3 March 2018.



Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years; there's no upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BCO, BCM categories. Upper age limit relaxation is also available for destitute widows of all castes.



Applicants must have a bachelor degree in EEE/ ECE/ EIE/ CSE/ IT/ civil engineering or pass in AMIE (Sections A and B) under electrical or civil engineering branch. 'The qualification prescribed for this post should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the order of studies i.e. 10th + HSC/Diploma + U.G. degree (Regular/Part time) as the case may be from any university or Institution, recognized by the University Grants commission or any of the Universities recognized by the Government of Tamil Nadu,' clarifies the recruiting body on eligibility criteria.



