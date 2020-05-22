Tamil Nadu TANGEDCO Gangman Exam Result Announced

TANGEDCO: The exam was held on March 15 to fill up 5,000 gangman posts.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has declared the gangman recruitment exam result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website of TANGEDCO. The exam was held on March 15 to fill up 5,000 gangman posts.

Click here for result

Individual Mark List

Candidates were first shortlisted for the written test on the basis of a physical standard test.

"The tentative list of eligible candidates (i.e., from the list of candidates who passed the physical test and who have appeared for the competitive written exam) will be called in the ratio of 1:1 for certificate verification as per the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and as per Communal roster," reads the job notice.

The TANGEDCO gangman recruitment was notified in March, 2019.

