5,000 Gangman (Trainee) Jobs Announced By Tamil Nadu TANGEDCO

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2019 For 5000 Gangman Posts

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has invited applications for recruitment to 5,000 Gangman (trainee) post. Online registration for the recruitment has begun and candidates can apply till April 22. Candidates with qualification up to class 5 having knowledge of Tamil are eligible to apply. "Candidates who do not possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil may also apply. If selected, they should pass the Second Class Language Test as prescribed in the Service Regulation," reads the job notice.

Apply Online

Online registration is not available now. Candidates are suggested to wait for the registration to begin,

Candidates will be selected on the basis of physical test (like pole climbing, fixing of cross arm, etc.). Candidates who qualify the physical test will be eligible to appear in the competitive written exam. The competitive written examination shall be of objective type questions.

"The tentative list of eligible candidates (i.e., from the list of candidates who passed the physical test and who have appeared for the competitive written exam) will be called in the ratio of 1:1 for certificate verification as per the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and as per Communal roster," said the recruiting body.

Candidates belonging to OC, BCO, BCM, MBC/ DC categories should pay Rs 1000. Others should pay Rs 500 as exam fee.

