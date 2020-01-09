More Than 2,000 Jobs Announced In Tamil Nadu; Know Details

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced 2,400 jobs for which graduates are eligible. The registration process has begun. Candidates can fill and submit their application on the official website of TANGEDCO. Vacancies have been notified in Junior Assistant/ Accounts, Assistant Engineer and Assessor posts.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant/ Accounts: 500 posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical, Mechanical, Civil): 600 posts

Assessor: 1300 posts

Selection to the posts will be through a competitive exam. The exam date will be notified later. Candidates who register for the exam should monitor the official website for details in this regard.

"Candidates are required to upload their photograph, signature, and left hand thumb impression as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for scanning and upload of photograph, signature, and left hand thumb impression," reads the job notice. "If the candidate is coming under differently abled category and unable to take left hand thumb impression, then the candidate can take Right hand thumb impression," the notice adds.

Candidates should take a printout of application and produce it as and when called for.

