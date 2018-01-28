Job Opportunities At Supreme Court Of India; Check Eligibility Supreme Court of India has invited applications for selecting candidates for appointment to the posts of Court Assistant and Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistants.

Supreme Court of India has invited applications for selecting candidates for appointment to the posts of Court Assistant and Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistants. The last date to apply for 15 temporary ex cadre Court Assistant post is 20 February 2018. Online registration for the other post will begin on 1 February 2018. Applicants should note that recruitment to Law clerk post will be on contract. Candidates must go through the official notification properly before applying. Job notification is available at the official website supremecourtofindia.nic.in.



Eligibility for Court Assistant

Candidates below 30 years of age with Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science/ Information Technology and 3 years experience in the field of computerization OR MCA/ M.Sc in Computer Science and 3 years experience in the field of computerization OR B.Sc. in Computer Science/BCA with First Class and 4 years experience in the field of computerization are eligible to apply.



Eligibility for Law Clerk cum Research Assistant

Law graduates in the age group of 18-27 years having knowledge of computer including retrieval of desired information from various search engines/processes such as Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, Westlaw etc. are eligible to apply.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, objective type aptitude technical test, practical aptitude test and interview for Court Assistant post. For Law Clerk post, 'selection shall be made on the basis of Written Test and Interview. On the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the Written Test, merit list will be drawn and candidates will be shortlisted.'



