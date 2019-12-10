Supreme Court Answer Key For Personal Assistant Exam Released. Direct Link Here

Supreme Court answer key for personal assistant exam has been released at sci.gov.in.

Supreme Court's recruitment section has released the answer keys for the senior personal assistant and personal assistant post tests held on December 1. The Supreme Court answer key will be available on the portal official portal of the apex court from December 10, 2019 to December 13, 2019 (up to 5:00 PM) for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates, according to a statement released by the Court.

The Court had announced recruitment to fill a total of 58 vacancies in senior personal assistant and personal assistant posts in September this year.

"Candidate should fill in his/her roll no., date of birth and question booklet series in order to view the corresponding answer key," the note accompanying the official link to access the Supreme Court answer key for the senior personal assistant and personal assistant recruitment exams said.

Candidate should submit valid and specific inputs for re-examination of answer key, in the space provided in the portal.

Fee of Rs. 500 per question will be charged for each objection submitted by the candidate.

If candidate's objection regarding any particular question is found valid by the subject experts, then the key will be revised accordingly and the fee collected from the candidate will be refunded for that particular question will be refunded.

Fee refund for objections found correct will only be credited by RTGS to the candidate's bank account as per details filled by him/her on the portal.

For objection(s) found incorrect by the subject experts the fee will not be refunded.

No objection will be entertained from candidates through any other mode such as email, postal letter, etc.

The result will be declared after modifications, if any, are incorporated in the answer keys wherever required.

